I love to watch documentaries.
If you have Amazon Prime, then you have Prime Streaming, and you can watch a documentary that has me thinking deeply about ministry and more. This one is called Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence. Do not let the simple name complete you or the fact that you may never have heard of her keep you from checking out how she turned her dark life into a way out for others.
Bobbi Jo started drinking and partying young at the age of 12. This led to drugs eventually and a spiral of years of abuse forced prostitution, and living on and off the streets. She has been through things and shared things that will hurt your heart, but that isn’t the end of the story.
God gave her the vision to lift others out of the pit that she knew well, and that began a small ministry that now is mind-blowing! I took this information directly from their website:
Healing House operates thirteen recovery homes for people with a diagnosis of substance use disorder; six for women and seven homes for men. We also own two apartment complexes that provide supportive housing for families with small children and for residents who are further along in their recovery journey.
When I was watching, I heard the phrase “ripple effect,” That is when I was drawn into this powerful story. Steuben County, how are you causing a ripple effect? How can you take what you know, do, and believe in to cause a ripple effect?
We are in the season of LENT! A time to remember that Jesus came so that we can have life and have it abundantly.
John 10:10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.
What I took from the documentary is to look at your neighborhood and what you know and elevate! How do we do that?
Prayer walks your neighborhood or church neighborhood and asks the Spirit to reveal a need.
Continue that until you get a vision. If this takes time, there is nothing wrong with that; good things take time.
Once you have a vision, give it your all, not just part of your effort.
We aren’t all going to be opening rehab facilities. We aren’t all going to have thousands of lives changed in our lifetime. Yet, the ripple that we could cause by helping a single mom with her children, who knows where that could end? What is the ripple effect of teaching English to people in our neighborhood who struggle with English? Life-changing for sure.
There are needs in our community that we, as a community, can help with. The question is, when will it start? I am praying for vision, and I hope you will join me!
Note: If you would rather read the book, there is also a book. Same title: Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence.
