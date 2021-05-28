Pig Out in the Park coming Friday
ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation will be holding their annual customer appreciation lunch on Friday June 4 at 11 a.m. at the Selman Timber Frame at Commons Park.
The food and drinks are free but will be first come first serve.
There will be a giveaway of souvenir cups and discs for disc golf. There will also be a drawing for a free pair of sunglasses sponsored by Midwest Eye Consultants.
Special thanks to Mr. Bratz, Culligan and Angie’s Cupcakes and Treats for their part in the event.
For more information, please contact the park office at 665-1588.
National Trails Day is June 5
ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation is hosting its first annual National Trails Day event in Commons Park on Saturday June 5 at 9 a.m.
A free breakfast will be provided by Sutton’s Deli, while supplies last, for all participating in the event.
There will be safety demonstrations and a bike obstacle course for kids.
If the children complete the course on their bike they will receive a free bicycle helmet. There will also be a new trail challenge opening that day.
The park would like to give a special thanks to NIPSCO for sponsoring it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.