I have always read and thought of poor Rachel when I read the story of Jacob, Rachel and Leah.
Today, as I read, I thought of poor Leah. Leah, we assume, was forced by her father to meet Jacob and marry him without him realizing whom he was marrying.
We read this in scripture: Genesis 29:21-25 Then Jacob said to Laban, “Give me my wife that I may go in to her, for my time is completed.” So Laban gathered together all the people of the place and made a feast. But in the evening, he took his daughter Leah and brought her to Jacob, and he went into her. (Laban gave his female servant Zilpah to his daughter Leah to be her servant.) And in the morning, behold, it was Leah! And Jacob said to Laban, “What is this you have done to me? Did I not serve with you for Rachel? Why then have you deceived me?”
Poor Leah. At this time in life, Leah is under her father’s rule. This isn’t a time we in 2021 understand. I struggle to know how she did not have a voice. I struggle with 2021 knowledge of ‘how did she end up here, in a place where she is not wanted?’
Then I think of times I have felt that way or watched and realized someone else felt that way. Although her life is entirely different than ours now, I realize there are still similarities.
Leah, I imagine, felt trapped. Have you ever felt trapped? Trapped in a bad relationship with no way out is an awful way to feel or live. Leah, I imagine, felt unwanted. The conversation taking place in her presence indicates that her husband clearly wants her sister. Her father has given her to this man as a statement that you are not to be in the home of your youth. Have you felt like you had nowhere to go? Like you were trapped in a job. Nothing is worse than going to work angry or crying and leaving the same way!
So, Leah, like many of us, finds herself in a mess!
Genesis 29: 31-32 When the Lord saw that Leah was not loved, he enabled her to conceive, but Rachel remained childless. Leah became pregnant and gave birth to a son. She named him Reuben, for she said, “It is because the Lord has seen my misery. Surely my husband will love me now.”
Some things are hard for us to unpack and understand in 2021. What I do know from this passage is that the Lord saw that Leah was not loved. He saw pain. He saw the rejection. The Lord saw her!
I do not understand and will not understand much until I see the Lord face to face. There are parts to this story I may never fully grasp, but if I grasp the Lord seeing my pain, that changes everything. It makes this following verse come alive for me.
Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.