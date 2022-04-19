FREMONT — Among the 20 or so artists showing this weekend at the Steuben Arts Scene Art Show and Sale in rural Fremont is internationally known artist Angee Walberry, who has had work in shows such as Venice.
The Steuben Arts Scene show will be held Friday through Sunday at the Red Barn event center on in the 100 block of East S.R. 120.
Walberry, who is from Huntington originally and now has a studio in Indianapolis, is setting her sights on a busy year-long tour showing modern, thoughtful and eclectic pieces she creates in her studio in Indianapolis.
Her studio, 3rd Incarnation Art, focuses on what Walberry calls her third career.
“I was a psychiatric social worker for 18 years, then started the U.S.’s first female owned and operated winery in Indianapolis, and now I create abstract art that I hope people find needs to be part of their life.” says Walberry.
Twenty artists will be featured and will offer their works for sale. Weather permitting, plein air artists will be welcomed to set up and create on the expansive grounds.
This will be the first of several art shows and sales in Steuben County for 2022 conducted by the Steuben Arts Scene, a local non-profit group.
The event will begin with an artist setup and private reception on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The show and sale will be open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
Steuben Arts Scene provides artistic opportunities for the community through exhibits, classes, lectures and special events. The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and/or aspiring artists together within an environment equipped to support creativity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.