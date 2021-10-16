Please read Luke chapter 12:35–49.
It is safe to say that life has a tendency to throw a curveball.
Just when we think we have everything down pat, something happens and our entire world is rocked to the foundations. And it happens in all aspects of life — not just in our spiritual lives but also our physical lives, our emotions, mental health, relationships and so on. And many times, these events take us by surprise, and we truly do not know how to handle things. It is also safe to say that when such things happen, we are at a great loss. Our focus is more on our pain rather than finding the solution that brings healing and restoration.
In the passage provided, Jesus is talking to his disciples about people being ready for the kingdom of God. Jesus wants us to not only watch for his returning but to also be living lives that reflect the goodness that God provides to each and every one of us who are willing to receive his grace.
Jesus is telling us this because he knows that the hearts of men are fixated more on the problems and the drama that goes along with them and get so caught up in them. We lose focus and are unable to see the potential for greatness, restoration, rebuilding and new beginnings that are possible if we follow Christ on a daily basis.
It should be noted that although this passage focuses on being spiritually ready, it can also be a reminder for us to be ready in all things.
As I write this article, I’m also preparing a funeral service. In speaking with the family, I find great joy and comfort in knowing how the one who passed had left nothing left unsaid or undone with his family and how his family was able to find great peace and joy in knowing that they were able to share their love for one another before his passing.
In today’s world, people don’t take the time to be prepared in all things. There are those who are fixated on this very moment and living life hard and free instead of focusing on building strong relationships within the family and within their friendships because they feel that they’ve got plenty of time for this.
Death respects no one and will act at a moment’s notice without any regret or remorse. As death often does, it robs us of opportunities to bring closure to the things that we need closure for. It steals the opportunity to be able to express the way that we love and care for one another. Sometimes we can never say or show that particular love because we thought we had “more time.”
So in the same way that Jesus is preparing people (in this particular case, his disciples), I want to help prepare you (the reader and those who follow my articles/ministry) to live each and every day as if this is the last day that we have to show everyone our love and our devotion towards them.
If I should take my last breath this very moment, I want to make sure that everybody who I am connected to knows beyond a shadow of a doubt how deep my love is for them and how blessed of a man I am because of my relationship with them. They are the ones who motivate me to be who I am. It first starts with God and my relationship with him, but that moves to my family whom I cherish and adore with every breath that I have. Then it extends to my friends, my coworkers, the people that I serve in the vast influence that I have in the world around me, and yes, also unto you, my readers. I want you to know how deeply you are loved and cherished. I want to live my life each and every day as if this were my last because it could easily be just that.
On Oct. 8, I was involved in an accident that involved a semi truck. Without going into details, it is a miracle the way things transpired and the direction that things are going now. What I will share is this: if that were to have been my very last day on this earth and my first day in the presence of God, I would know that everybody whom I am connected with would know how deeply they are loved by me and that they are the blessings of my life.
I do not take anything for granted — not the provision of God, not his grace or mercy, not the relationships that I have within my family and friends, nor the opportunities that I have to try to bring others closer to God through my life experiences in the various things that take place to prove that God is as powerful as I know him to be. I share this with you to let you know that God loves you just as much as I do and has done some miraculous things in your life even if you are not aware of them as of yet. He longs to have that intimate relationship with you that far supersedes religion and focuses on relationship and intimacy with one another.
So, hopefully, as you live your life from this point on in a deep intimacy with God, through Jesus Christ our Lord, it is also my hope and prayer that you live your life as if this were going to be your last day. That you have the ability to forgive more, love more, laugh more and appreciate things in life that God gives to us on such a regular basis. It is then that we have the ability to stand ready no matter what happens in this world.
