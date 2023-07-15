ANGOLA — Sirens blare and lights are flashing, timing is everything. Whether the call is a fire or a medical emergency, the Angola Fire Department is on their way.
These hometown heroes have experienced numerous changes over their 150 years of service to the community and their impact keeps growing.
From the first firefighters to the newest hires, members of the Fire Department have seen it all. Changes in technology, protocol, equipment and more has made the 2023 station look much different from the past.
Equipment Changes
Originally named the Babcock Hook and Ladder Company No. 1 of Angola, the Fire Department began in a two story barn where City Hall now sits. They had horses, one pump and a hose reel. The department eventually purchased motorized apparatuses, and rubber boots slowly turned to bunker gear as more protective equipment was developed.
“Even then, if you take 1991 and fast forward to now, the gear is totally different. It’s better protection for us,” said Jason Meek, Battalion Chief.
Now, the department, located slightly northwest of Public Square, has several fire trucks and advanced technology that help them respond to a variety of calls. Thermal imaging cameras have allowed firefighters to detect people in heavy smoke without using the previous method of feeling around in the clouded areas.
Built-in displays on masks indicate air levels in an easier to view manner.
When it comes to ordering equipment, the Fire Department and Fire Chief Doug Call have faced difficulties with supply chain issues. When ordering different engines or trucks, departments experience wait times of two to three years.
“Now, when you talk about ordering an apparatus, you have to be way ahead of the game and then you don’t know what kind of an increase you’ll have in pricing,” said Call.
Updated national systems have also made a significant impact over the years in the Angola Fire Department’s operations. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) provides an overview of data regarding common causes of fires and how to prevent them.
The Fire Department has historically, and continues to do, fire codes based on information from FEMA.
Staffing Changes
From a volunteer service to a roster of employees, the Angola Fire Department has undergone several transformations in terms of staffing. Although the department began 150 years ago, the station started paying its first individual only 39 years ago.
Mike Meek transitioned from volunteer Fire Chief 1977-1984 and became the first full-time employee. The department moved away from a volunteer service just 20 years later in 2004.
“The workload was just so much that I approached the incoming mayor, Gerald Lett, and said, ‘is there any way we can make that fire chief’s position full time instead? It’s just taking too much time and we’re so active and stuff.’ He said, ‘I’ll get with the Council and lay the groundwork,’ and they accepted the proposal,” said Mike Meek.
Currently, there are 33 full-time and part-time members of the Fire Department, a stark difference from the 1950s. About 70 years ago, a rule capped the roster limit at 15 members.
Looking ahead to 1990, the department welcomed Vikci Meccia, the first woman in their ranks. Although there hadn’t been a rule preventing female employment prior to 1990, there just hadn’t been an interest. There have been, however, rules that are rather strict in the station’s history.
Also during the 1950s, volunteers were required to follow three rules: live within city limits, be able to leave their job and be married. Present-day certifications and trainings are certainly a contrast from the past.
“On the medical side, we have to have so many hours every two years to recertify and we have to be proficient in everything else. I’d say we do probably 150-200 hours per company a year,” said Pete Decker, Battalion Chief. “We’re always taking classes to keep up on the new stuff like battery cars, solar panels for houses.”
Through all the rule changes, the Meeks have made the Angola Fire Department all about family tradition. Before Mike Meek took the Fire Chief role in 1977, his father, Raymond (Mort) Meek held the position from 1973-76. Mike’s son Jason is a current Battalion Chief and Mike’s brother also served in the department.
Community Reach
As Steuben County continues to develop and house more residents, the Angola Fire Department must continue to adapt to styles and location of housing and the challenges they pose.
“I think fires burn faster nowadays, with the open spaces like in these lake homes. There’s a lot of nice houses on the lake and there’s a lot of air in there, so it’s going to burn faster,” Decker said. “The siding, we call that solid gasoline. Once that lights up, it’s because it’s a hydrocarbon, it burns like that. So that’s why we need to be out there closer to those areas.”
Unlike other professions, firefighters wake up unsure of what their work day will hold. Part of the job’s appeal is the difference day-by-day.
“You have to be able to multitask, you have to be able to think outside the box, you have to be able to resolve issues,” Call said. “I enjoy it, every day is a different challenge. Just never know what you’re going to do, it’s not the same old routine every day, that’s for sure.”
However, most have felt called to serve in the department because of their desire to help others. For Decker and Call both, that mentality guided them to full-time careers with the Angola Fire Department. Decker originally looked to become a cop, after volunteering with the station, he saw his future with the department.
Going from being the county’s first line of defense against blazes to responding to medical emergencies, Angola Fire Department’s community reach has broadened. Within 31 years, the total number of calls each year has been at a steady increase. In 1991, the station received 344 calls, just last year in 2022, 1,747 calls went through.
Employees of the Angola Fire Department will share their passion for the profession with the next generation of firefighters this fall. Area high school students were invited to enroll in the department’s firefighters academy for the 2023-24 school year. So far, about 15 students are set to participate in the program.
Similarly, the station received approval to lower the hiring age of firefighters to 18 years old.
Through the changes over the 150 years, one thing has remained the same: Angola Fire Department’s commitment to the community. The public is encouraged to stop by the station and take a tour.
