ANGOLA — Following are the students at Hendry Park Elementary School who achieved honor roll status for the third quarter of the school year.
3rd grade
All A’s: Evan Aldrich, Henry Andrews, Thorin Aspy, Austin Brant, Jesse Danic, Fischer Doerr, Cohen Duran, Hunter Holiday, Kaycee Kellet, Vincent Newhard, Nicholas Parker, Reid Shull, Andrew Stellhorn, Curtis Taylor, Asher Wilson, Huckston Yoder.
A/B: Aneeta Acker, Linkin Aspy, Blake Burk, Hadley Boyer, Harrison Corkle, Josslyn Diller, Robert Dornbush, Kenzie Eldridge, Kaitlynn Farley, Jackson Floyd, Mykel Forrest, Hailey Harter, Jaydon Hicks, Waylan Howard, Hope Lanning, Skyla Loving, Maria Pascual Francisco, Liam Petre, Owen Petre, Jrue Pinchinat, Felix Rowan, Atreyu Sheets, Lucas Walker
4th grade
All A’s: Ryleigh Burns, Levi Crankshaw, Jetty Edgel, Emma Gillespie, Alivia Hardy, Timothy Hastreiter, Julian Johnson, Hadley Long, Tyson McLaughlin, Easton Marten, Lily Newman, Corey Parr, Leah Quimby, Reese Raske, Elijah Smith, Leonel Urbina Salinas.
A/B: Quinn Counterman, Donyer Diaz, Samuel Dobson, Jazzlyn Duran Hall, Zidya Freed, Owen Garrison, Leila Halls, Kayla Johnson, Phaetyn Jordan, Serenity Loving, Declan Moloney, Bryanna Reyes, Briella Shepherd, Jayla Slabaugh, Hunter Snyder, Carla Vieyra.
5th grade
All A’s: Draven Cole, Arriana Growe, Jayda Hollar, Brielle Miller, Mia Weaver, Harper Yoder A/B: Bradford Czerwinski, Ridge Crooks, Lucas Greenfield, Zeke Hall, Jamison Wombacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.