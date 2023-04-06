Pleasant View hosting sunrise service in park
ANGOLA — Pleasant View Church of Christ of Angola will be hosting an Easter Sunrise Service at Commons Park in Angola.
Members of the church invite the community to join in at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion at 6:45 a.m.
Participants will sing and worship as they watch the sun rise over Angola to welcome the Lord’s day.
Worship services will follow at the church, 200 W. Fox Lake Road, at the regular service time at 10:30 a.m.
