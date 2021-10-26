My churches have been working on the fruit of the Spirit, and there are several “nesses” in the list of fruits we see: kindness, goodness, gentleness and faithfulness.
I cannot think of kindness without thinking of “random acts of kindness.” I believe we get that title wrong. I think we should be looking to bless others intentionally.
So, I have challenged my flock to look weekly for someone else to bless.
Here are some of the things we have been doing:
• Tipping larger than 20%
• Making cookies for people working around our homes
• Giving away garden goodies to neighbors
• Buying sweatpants for kids who might need warmer clothing or to change for school
• Dropping off food on the porches of those with COVID
• Placing special treats in the Blessing Box outside of Fremont United Methodist Church
• Sending notes of encouragement to others
• Paying for someone’s meal
In scripture, we read this about fruit from Galatians 5:22-23: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things, there is no law.
When we are in a close relationship with the Father and Son, one byproduct is that the Spirit transforms us, but we have to come willingly. Many times we come to church with an attitude of coming to get “filled up.” There is nothing wrong with the fill-up, but we need a daily fill-up. You cannot get that from simply one or more hours at church.
I choose to begin my day reading scripture. I try to read before I ever get out of bed. I spend time throughout the day talking to the Lord. I have dived deep lately into reading an entire book of the Old Testament every week to see the Old and the New connections. All of that is great for my personal relationship with Christ, but the scripture and prayers are not changing me if I am not producing fruit.
Jesus talks about being the vine. For that and many other powerful reasons, we must cling to Jesus.
In the Gospel of John 15, we read this: I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful. You are already clean because of the word I have spoken to you. Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.
Some are natural fruit producers. I am sure you can name some people in your life who are always kind and gentle and show peace, joy and love.
We all can choose to bless others daily. Between our relationship with Christ and some genuine effort, we can do intentional acts of kindness.
Let’s do this together! Let me know how you are intentionally blessing others at at pastortraceyann@gmail.com.
