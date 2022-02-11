Prayer!
There is a country song that someone reminded me of this past week. The song was sung by Garth Brooks and is entitled Thank God for Unanswered Prayer. The song is about a high school love that the singer had and prayed to last a lifetime. The prayer was not answered; he is thankful. What he thought he wanted, he realized he didn’t know what lay ahead, and it was not best for them.
We struggle to understand when our prayers appear to go unanswered. All of us have one or more prayers that have gone unanswered. Wonder if the answers are something we can’t see like that song by Garth. Maybe the answers are that God is preparing something better than what we asked for. It might just be that God is softening the heart or working out what we cannot see needs to happen for the pieces to fit.
Matthew 7:7 tells us: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
So, some believe God gives three answers to prayer.
God’s answer is no. We may never understand the “no.” The no can be like the song; this is not best for you. The answer may be that “no” because the are other things we cannot see. That is so hard to read and digest!
God’s answer is not now. We live in a society that wants things IMMEDIATELY. Waiting on answers to prayer can feel like an eternity. It can be painful and feel like we are wandering in the wilderness. This is when verses can hold us up amid the painful waiting …
Psalm 46:10 He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Romans 8: 24-25 “For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.”
These verses in context were instructions on trusting God when going into battle, the Psalm, a song sung in temple worship to encourage us how to trust in the one, and words from Romans to remind us we cannot see faith. If we continue to meet God in prayer and conversation, it will be easier to recognize His power, might, and answers.
God’s answer is YES! This one is the easiest of all the answers. We must be thankful. So many times we get what we want and we just move on! Take time to be thankful!
I want to relentlessly pursue the Lord in His Word through hymns, praise, and conversations. I will always wonder why some of my prayers are not answered but many times thankful like the song for the ones not answered. Won't you join me in relentless pursuit of the Lord!
