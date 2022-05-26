METZ — The trustees at South Scott Union Church are opening the doors of this historic place of worship on Saturday for the first of two scheduled open houses for 2022.
The church, 3285 E. Metz Road, will be open from 1-4 p.m. Saturday for anyone who would like to visit and play the piano at the church or bring their guitar or sing and enjoy with others, regardless of skill level.
The only requirement for the day is that the music performed is sacred.
“This will be a great opportunity to come, visit the cemetery and check out what’s happening at the church as we continue to work on the restoration project,” said information provided by the church. “It’s a come-and-go event, or sit a spell and enjoy the music! What fun!”
There will be canvas prints for sale that will help pay for future restoration and preservation efforts.
“We are always thankful for donations toward our project through the Steuben County Community Foundation, earmarked South Scott Union Church,” the information said.
The church is one of the older churches in Steuben County, having been formed in 1886. The building was erected in 1886-87 and dedicated in April 1887.
In addition to Saturday’s event there will be a South Scott Community Reunion on Sept. 10. More details will be released closer to the event.
“Great things are happening,” the information said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.