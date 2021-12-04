KENDALLVILLE — Local artists, artisans and growers will offer their homemade, homegrown and handmade items today at the Christmas Market and The Pottery open house at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
The indoor market and pottery studio are open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Shoppers will find artists set up in the pottery studio to sell their pottery, along with information about upcoming classes in the studio and studio memberships.
CLC program director Macy Burtch expects 62 vendors for the indoor market with items such as crafts, baked goods, gift items jewelry and holiday decorations.
“There’s 11 pottery vendors in The Pottery,” Burtch said, along with information on ceramics classes and studio memberships. “It’s a great opportunity for gift buying.”
Cooking Classes
KPL Presents Meal Prepping Breakfast: Dec. 14, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Learn to make delicious fudge.
Vegan Gingerbread Muffins: Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Learn many ways to use gingerbread.
Brittle: Dec. 20, 6 p.m. Learn how to make candy brittles.
Fine Arts
Wood Christmas Trees: Dec. 6, 6 p.m. Learn to Make do-it-yourself herringbone Christmas trees.
Quilted Placemats: Dec. 9, 6 p.m. learn how to quilt your own set of six placemats.
KPL Presents Scrapbooking: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. Preserve those precious memories in a scrapbook.
Quilted Table Runner: Dec. 14, 4 p.m. Learn how to make a beautiful runner for your holiday table.
Book Club: ‘The Christmas Bookshop’
Pick up a copy of “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan at the CLC or Kendallville Public Library to read before discussion on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. the bestseller delves into the life of Carmen, who feels lost and moves in with her sister. She gets a job at a small bookstore and is tasked with refreshing it before the Christmas traffic visits. Can she do it? Will she find love along the way?
Performing Arts
Gaslight Playhouse Presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m.
