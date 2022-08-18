A unique debate has started pitting political, international, climate and brewing interests against one another, a proposed ban on brewing beer in northern Mexico.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is seeking a halt to brewing in the northern states on Mexico, where the drought that is ravaging parts of the United States West and Mountain West, is also seriously affecting residents of northern Mexico.
Lopez Obrador is not seeking to ban all beer production but is looking to spur production and investment toward southern Mexico, where water is abundant and industry and jobs lag behind that of northern Mexico.
According to Mexico’s National Water Commission (Conagua), 41% of Mexico is now in a drought situation, up from under a quarter of the country just one year ago. In the Nuevo Leon state capital Monterrey, reservoirs have evaporated, forcing some residents to wait in line with buckets for tanker trucks carrying fresh water.
In northwest Mexico, Tijuana residents already have frequent water shutoffs. Residents of the Baja Peninsula are starting to run dry, potentially forcing them to purchase water from Mexicali farmers at prices inflated as much as three times its value. Most of the water from this region is supplied from the Colorado River, which reservoirs like Lake Mead in Nevada are at record low levels.
Industrial use of water is just one part to this complex problem. In 2019, Mexico exported nearly $5-billion worth of beer, with 94% of that headed to the United States. When questioned in June about water shortages, Lopez Obrador said, “[Water] has to be prioritized and it has to be given to the people first, not water for companies.”
There is questionable use of the facts and figures per interest group in these debates. Breweries and other large industrial producers rarely use municipal water sources for production, instead hold water rights and underground wells that don’t interact with residential services.
Constellation Brands have been in the crosshairs of this debate over the last couple of years. Construction of a new plant on the border city of Mexicali was halted when Lopez Obrador called for a snap election in the town to approve or deny this plan. Even though only 4.6% of the residents voted, permission to build was denied and construction that had already began was halted.
In the spring of 2020, Constellation Brands announced plans to build a new brewery outside of Veracruz in southeastern Mexico. This plan has been praised by Lopez Obrador and members of the Mexican government for both the investment in jobs and services in a less industrial part of Mexico, as well as a more water resource responsible area to brew.
An all-out ban on brewing in northern Mexico is doubtful, the economic impact on such a drastic stance would far outweigh the benefits.
The biggest cost to U.S. consumers would be some increased transportation costs, should more breweries move to southern Mexico, and that would still be multiple years into the future.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone, certified beer server and certified bourbon steward with Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps
