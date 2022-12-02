“How many of us know someone, maybe even ourselves, who believes they are unredeemable? Or how many of us are attempting to redeem ourselves by our actions? Redemption is certainly out of our capabilities because if it were possible, God would have never sent His Son Jesus to bring the unredeemable the redemption so greatly needed to restore our intimacy with God. Man has proven to be fallible before an Infallible God. Thus, only an Infallible God can redeem the unredeemable.” — Author Unknown
“And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience — among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind. But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ—by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the coming ages he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” — Ephesians 2:1-10; ESV
I had just watched the movie "Spirited" and I was greatly surprised by it. I do recommend this to anyone (some language might be inappropriate), yet the storyline captivated me.
Being a pastor for as long as I have, the strongest drive in my ministry is to bring others into the intimacy with God that God desires to have with each of us and to allow Him to not only save us from our sins, but to also make our life complete with the same intimacy He longs to share with us. In this movie, there is a song which I never expected to have a profound impact on me. Will Farrell’s character sang a song that focused on being unredeemable. As I listened, God began to speak to me and had me focus on those who believe they are themselves unredeemable because of the ways their lives have turned out: either by choices which were made poorly or how others had thrusted them into traumas which they have difficulty overcoming. The movie pointed out clearly Will’s character’s deep struggle with once being “unredeemable” and feeling that he had to do so much to make up for the poor choices he had made in his lifetime prior to becoming one of the Christmas ghosts.
As the song progressed, tears welt up in my eyes, I began to cry (which I’m a sloppy crier) and my wife asked me, “So, what’s getting to you?” It was so gut-wrenching that I couldn’t speak for a few moments before I could explain it.
God had given me a glimpse into the hearts that battle with this same feeling of unworthiness and unredeemable they feel (which, in all honesty, I had once felt and sometimes struggle with why God would want to redeem me after all the wrong I’ve done and the poor choices which continue from time to time. I recall the complete emptiness and void within their souls and the hopelessness man feels apart from God. This only assured me of the importance I have for reaching as many people as possible to let them know that they TRULY ARE redeemable!!! However, equally as important, I need to share that it is NOT something they can do on their own! As the quote provided states, “Thus, only an Infallible God can redeem the unredeemable.” God alone has not only the ability to redeem us, but also the desire to redeem us if we allow ourselves such a precious gift from God. Therefore, Jesus Christ was born and is known as the Great Redeemer.
Spirited was a movie which caused this pastor to not only remember his calling, but to also remember that Jesus has already redeemed me from my sins and that He continually shows us that we are NOT unredeemable. Neither are you! No matter what others may say or believe, God is ready to redeem you from your past and gives you a new and brighter future. It is found in God alone; your works can never redeem you before God, only His grace. It is free for the asking and speaking from personal experiences, His redemption is far greater than we can ever imagine! This is the time to heal; allow Jesus Christ into your life an see what I am sharing for yourself. Don’t take my word; take HIS word for it!
