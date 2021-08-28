Please read 1 John 4:7-21.
“Agape – the principal Greek word used for love in the New Testament. Of the three words for love in the Hellenistic world, it was the least common. It can be used in the New Testament to designate the unmerited love God chose to give humankind by sending his son as a suffering redeemer. When used in terms of human love, it means selfless and self-giving love.” (Harper’s Bible Dictionary)
Agape Hatred: a hatred so strong that the one who processes it will stop at nothing until that hatred has been quenched and/or the object in which that hatred is turned towards is totally destroyed by said dark hatred. (author’s definition)
A poem:
A traveler on the journey am I, a journeyman who walks in the darkness with others.
Standing beside, walking beside, working beside those who were broken, lost and defeated.
I carry the burdens of a million souls as if they are my own sins, feeling the weight of 1000 suns while walking through the darkest of darkness,
With only the Light that reigns within me, and the infinite darkness tries to make that might be subdued to its own power.
I take on the pain to relieve others of theirs, for I know that I have the strength to complete what I am called to do.
Though there are times that the darkness tries to overtake me, I persevere because of the Light that gives me peace.
The realms of agape hatred do their damnedest to slay the Light within. They stop at nothing and take no prisoners because their hatred is so vast that they have fallen in love with this hatred.
They hate because they can, and they love that they hate.
And to those who oppose it, they love to hate all the more because they hate love that deeply.
God is losing many souls to this agape hatred, not because His love is not strong enough. It is because the agape hatred seduces others to dance within its darkness.
That darkness hides every sin of man, makes him feel invincible and immortal and even gods themselves.
This is not true of every man nor can it be said that every man seeks this.
It does say that there are those who fall prey to the darkness and they know not what they do until the darkness has blackened their souls and those souls can no longer see the Light.
This is why I am the journeyman who is appointed to be their guide and guard. It is I who will battle for them when they cannot see the enemy within themselves.
And every so often, that darkest darkness infiltrates the core of my existence and tries to snuff out the Light that guides me and protects me.
I was but the breath away from the extinction of that Light until that same Light empowered itself and created the spark needed to ignite the flame once again.
If I were to have relinquished my journey and allowed that agape hatred to overpower me, not only would the souls of a thousand slip into the darkness. I too would become its most recent conquest.
I tasted that darkness for a brief moment, and it tasted sweet. However, it began to turn vile as it tried to turn me into the monster that I was battling for others.
Praise be to God for His Light that He has placed within me that it would be He alone that would be my journeyman and would guide me out of the darkness.
So I will continue to carry the burdens of a million souls as if they are my own sins, feeling the weight of 1000 suns while walking through the darkest of darkness,
With only the Light that reigns within me, and the infinite darkness tries to make that might be subdued to its own power
Until the light calls me home.
This poem is written because there are many people who are walking in the darkness and fully believe that that darkness is the light.
Hatred is never light. Agape hatred tries to subdue the Light and tries to keep the broken in brokenness and the lost to remain lost. God’s solution to this all is the Light of Jesus Christ. It is really easy for that darkness to infiltrate our lives if we give it even by the smallest of opening to be able to be planted within our souls. Darkness will take root very quickly, and that darkness is very invasive. It will choke out whatever else that stands in its way. We see evidence of this in the world today in so many different illustrations to list. How do we combat the darkness?
First and foremost, we must allow the Light of Christ to come within us and to be reminded that even when it seems that the darkest darkness (when chaos tries to overtake our lives and to take our focus off of God) is trying to blow out that Light, we must understand the power of that Light and know that nothing in all of eternity can extinguish it.
And the wonderful thing about light is this: where light is present, the darkness must flee. Light is the only thing that can extinguish the darkness. As we understand this, we understand the power of God.
