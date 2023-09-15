HAMILTON — The Blackwood Brothers Quartet from Memphis, Tennessee, will be live in concert at The Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Blackwood Brothers have now limited their tour scheduling but have agreed to come to The Hamilton Life Center in 2023! The Blackwood Brothers Quartet is the best-known name in gospel music history.
During the past 85 years they have recorded over 200 albums, toured in 47 countries, won nine Grammy Awards and six Dove Awards. They were inducted into the “Gospel Music Hall of Fame” in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1998.
In January of this year they were invited to sing at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral at Graceland in Memphis. This may be your last chance to see one of the most famous gospel groups in history, said Hamilton Life Center Director Marc Hamman.
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. The award-winning Summit City Chorus begins at 6:30 p.m. The Blackwood Brothers hit the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door. An offering will also be taken.
