FORT WAYNE — Settlers Inc. is celebrating the golden anniversary of honoring traditions of the pioneer era.
“There were two ladies [Susie Livensparger and Phyllis Florea]. They were part of the Historical Museum Auxiliary,” began Judy Bozarth. “Their idea was to get involved with the Old Fort and give women [something] to do.”
Feeling that the Old Fort was more focused on military rather than pioneer domestic arts, they got together with a group of like-minded women and formed a new group, initially named Old Fort Settlers. They began holding craft classes at Plymouth Congregational Church. These classes explored methods for making soap, candles and candy.
Bozarth joined Settlers in 1983. A full-time mom at the time, she and her sister-in-law joined the group because “We wanted a break!” she laughed.
Over the years, membership bloomed to some 300 women and four series of classes per year. Classes covered everything from food preservation to early American stitchery and making paint. To this day, classes are still all-inclusive; supplies and instructions are provided as part of the class.
Settlers moved into the Swinney Homestead in 1980. There they have been ever since. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation maintains the grounds while Settlers pays the utilities and maintains the house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A Huntington County log cabin, which Settlers bought in 1976, is now situated right next to the Swinney home. Women Settlers and their families numbered each piece of the cabin and reassembled it near the Swinney home. Termed a “log house,” this is where field trip groups assemble to learn how pioneers cooked and lived.
The Swinney house itself is where the Settlers host craft classes, give teas, and store supplies for events such as the Johnny Appleseed Festival. Many members of the group like to sew their own clothing, but others sometimes borrow a costume for an event.
“Our costumes are pretty much what we figure pioneer ladies of the 1840s would wear,” Bozarth said.
The year 2021 is the golden anniversary of the founding of Settlers. They will celebrate with a private function in December, but they will also have a public Christmas Tea, for which anyone may make a reservation.
The Settlers will have Fort Wayne’s Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., decorated in Victorian Christmas grandeur and open on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 1:30-4 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate the Christmas spirit and enjoy tasty savories, sweets and tea. Hearthstone Ensemble will provide music of the season. The second-floor gift shop will hold unique gifts.
Prepaid reservations are taken at 747-1501 and 432-4232. The cost is $25 per person, and a table seats four.
Settlers membership is also open to anyone interested in history and historic hand arts.
Settlers Inc. is offering a series of Golden Anniversary history and hand art sessions. Programs are on Thursday mornings at the Historic Swinney Homestead and are open to ages 14 or older by reservation. Ages 14-18 must attend with an adult.
The cost is $20 per program or $60 for the full series.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration, refreshments and displays. Programs are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and include:
• Nov. 11: “Holly and Ivy,” history and lore of seasonal decoration plants and a take-home “kissing ball” of boxwood and sage.
• Feb. 10: “Stencil Art,” history and stenciling note cards
• March 10: “Grandma’s Apron Strings,” vintage aprons, stories and decorating a chef’s apron
• April 14: “Spring Confections,” vintage candies, and a recipe booklet
• May 12: “Victorian Frills and Fancies,” hats, jewelry, lace trims and a “dress-up” tea party.
Settlers Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from activities support restoration and maintenance of Fort Wayne’s Historic Swinney Homestead.
Visit settlersinc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.