COLDWATER — Tibbits Opera House’s 42nd Annual Auction, “Auction at the Opera House”: a Phantom-Inspired Masquerade, is coming in-person and online this November as the theater’s main fundraising event.
A time-honored tradition, Tibbits’ Auction is the social event of the year, and organizers expect it to be again this year. As COVID continues, Tibbits is masquerading confidence about what November holds and has creative and exciting avenues to make this year’s auction happen.
It will become another unique event in true Tibbits fashion, combining in-person, phone and app opportunities with increased availability to enjoy the fun. Plans for the auction with its “Phantom of the Opera” theme are underway, and volunteers and staff are busy collecting the donations needed to make the event a success.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate. Donations can be goods, services or monetary donations. Past items have included art, baskets, fine jewelry, get-away packages, gift certificates, home décor, tools, equipment, crafts, holiday items, family experiences, sports and theater tickets, dinners, parties and other special events.
Cash sponsorships are also needed and will be broken into five character-themed categories: Phantom ($1000 and over), Christine the Ingénue ($500-$999), Raoul the Viscount ($250-$499), Auctioneer ($125-$249) and Carlotta the Prima Donna ($75-$124).
“Auction at the Opera House” will feature bidding online for the silent auctions. The silent auction will be divided into sections including Rehearsal, Dressing Room and Backstage along with a special super silent auction, the Labyrinth. Bidding for each online silent auction section will close on specific days. The registration fee is $5 per person, which also enters bidders into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a Tibbits event in 2022.
Item photos will be available on the special auction website starting Oct. 20 with an item list available at tibbits.org. The website will be updated weekly as donations arrive. All silent auction items go live for bidding Nov. 2.
“We are planning the live auction as an in-person ticketed event with items set up on stage and a reception in the art gallery,” said Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney. “We are also monitoring the current health conditions for our community and if necessary will be able to pivot to a virtual event. Festivities for the live auction will begin at 6 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 7 p.m.”
Tibbits staff and trained volunteers will be available in advance and throughout the auction days to assist patrons with registration, bidding or any other auction needs.
This year’s event once again features a large raffle sponsored by Great Lakes Chiropractic. Prizes are $1000, $250 and season tickets for Tibbits Summer Theatre. Only 500 tickets will be sold, and they are available for $10 each.
To donate to the Tibbits Annual Auction, drop items off Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tibbits administrative office, 93 W. Chicago St., or call 517-278-6029 to arrange for pick up.
Donation deadline is Oct. 16. Donations must be new, vintage or gently used in clean condition.
For more information about the Tibbits 42nd Annual Auction, visit tibbits.org or call Tibbits at 517-278-6029.
