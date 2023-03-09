“And all were speaking well of Him, and wondering at the gracious words which were falling from His lips; and they were saying, ‘Is this not Joseph’s son?’ And He said to them, ‘No doubt you will quote this proverb to Me, “Physician, heal yourself!” Whatever we heard was done in Capernaum, do here in your hometown as well.’” And He said, ‘Truly I say to you, no profit is welcome in his hometown.’” — Luke 4: 22-24.
“This is familiarity’s worth sin: once we define those we know in small ways, we are rarely free to know them by any larger definition.” — Calvin Miller, from the book “Until He Comes”
I was recently engaged with my daughter in devotions from Calvin Miller’s book listed above and he used this particular Scripture. In his book, Calvin’s devotions come from the viewpoint of looking through the heart and the eyes of Jesus Himself. I absolutely love this point of view and we are gleaming so much from this perspective. As I read that day’s devotional, the quote that is also provided totally captivated me.
Because of my work in the mental health field and including being a pastor, I began to visualize all the various people whom I have helped over the years. I have done extensive work in lives that have been broken in every way one can imagine, and then in some ways that nobody could ever think would ever take place. In most cases, these various forms of brokenness were caused by poor choices either by the individuals themselves or the choices of others that were forced upon them by their victimizers. I began to think about society’s point of view toward these individuals and I began to see the lesson that Jesus was trying to share: first impressions never leave room to see the real individual.
Think about Calvin Miller’s quote and really let it marinate in your heart for a few moments. This is a very profound statement that makes one ask the question, “Do I do this to others?” How often do we as individuals look at somebody and judge them and never really take the time to get to know them and their capabilities? They say most people can judge a person within seconds after the meeting but are they correct in their evaluation of the person? Even in my various Collins to ministry, I must ask myself how many times I had knowingly or unknowingly prejudged someone’s ability to change who they are. I can honestly say that I have tried never to do this with anyone; however, I am very much human and I do make mistakes.
Most of the time, I try to go beyond what I know to allow myself to see the potential in myself and in others; especially when we add God to the equation. Being living proof myself, I can testify to the impact of God on my life and how it has transformed me into who I am today and with even greater hope for what I will become in the future.
In my youth, I’m sure that there were people who looked at my parents and my siblings and thought that I was no different than they were. My family was dysfunctional and had its share of issues. This being stated, I know that I was judged on many different levels. Yet because of the grace of God in God’s hands upon my life, he brought people into my life who went beyond what they know of me can you help me to become what God has wanted me to be all along. As I continued to read the rest of this day’s devotions, I was moved to write this to encourage every one of us to go beyond what we know to see the possibilities in others and ourselves when we add God into the circumstance. If we believe that God created the heavens and earth, then we should also have a clear understanding that God is also able to transform each of us and give us a much better perspective that everybody can be transformed for the better.
I have been very fortunate to learn this lesson at a very young age and how this lesson has helped me to help others to go beyond what others think of them and to become who they want to be and whom God wants them to be. This includes me; like the people in the town of Nazareth, in the same manner, that they had preconceived notions of who Jesus was, only a handful of people we’re able to see who He is, including His family. Because of having God in my life, I humbly give all glory and honor unto Him for making me who I am and for his continued work in my life. My sins no longer identify me, but the grace of God does.
To you, the readers, is God challenging you to go beyond what you know so that you can see what He knows? I have seen so many miraculous things in life that I can never negate the influence that God has on every life, including yours. Even if you’re not a believer, doesn’t mean that God doesn’t believe in you and what you can become when you put your hope and trust in Him. In the world today, there are too many people who look at who we were and assume that we remain to be those same people. Who would have thought that a dysfunctional kid from a dysfunctional family would ever become a writer, a pastor, and a person who works in the mental health field? More importantly, who would have thought that such a person could ever be loved by God? The answer is simple: God did.
