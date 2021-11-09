The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2022 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
Deadline for submissions from participating organizations to be received by Sergeant Seth Tumey is February 26, 2022.
Submissions are to be sent to:
Indiana State Police Museum
Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey
8660 E. 21st Street Indianapolis, IN 46219.
The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, and the state manager will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
Some important facts about the contest:
• There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit.
• Only one poster per student is allowed for submission.
• Students who submit posters must be in the 5th grade.
• The finished poster must measure 8.5 by 14 inches.
• Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
• The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist.
All poster contest rules can be found at bit.ly/3GZLr9j.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
To learn more about the National Missing Children’s Day Poster contest, visit bit.ly/3H2d3up.
If ever a child goes missing, contact your local police department or dial 9-1-1. It is also a good idea to keep an updated picture, or cell phone image, and a DNA sample from your child. For more safety and prevention tips please visit in.gov/amberalert/2335.htm.
