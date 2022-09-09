In 2019, Indiana University started a pilot program of serving alcohol at Memorial Stadium during football games.
The program has proven successful, prompting expansion of beer sales at Bill Armstrong Stadium for soccer games, as well as baseball and softball games on campus.
The IU athletic department is not reviewing the possibility of adding alcohol sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for basketball games.
When alcohol was first introduced to campus sporting facilities in 2019, then Athletic Director Fred Glass was skeptical of adding beer sales into Assembly Hall. In a 2019 interview with the IndyStar, Glass stated, “The way passions run in there with the intimacy of the court and the proximity of all the people, I think that may not be a good idea.”
Since the addition of beer sales, studies have shown that alcohol-related incidents have gone down at Memorial Stadium. Revenues from the games and increased sponsorship opportunities have been a boost to IU athletics budget. Just last month, sponsorship deals have been reached with both Coors Light and Upland Brewing of Bloomington as official beer sponsors of IU Sports.
Current Athletic Director Scott Dolson has been bullish on the increased availability of beer at IU sporting events.
“The feedback we received from our fans, even going back to the spring with baseball and softball has been really, really well received and handled really well,” he said.
“So, we’ll continue to grow that and to look at ways that we can maximize that opportunity, but keeping in mind responsibly drinking, managing the process in a way that we don’t put any other fan in a precarious position by having alcohol served.”
The Big Ten currently has a mixture of wet and dry facilities. Beer is served at basketball arenas at Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Illinois and Ohio State. The state of Michigan is looking to pass legislation removing a ban on alcohol for the general public at collegiate sporting events (alcohol is permitted in club and private boxes at Michigan State football games).
With the increased need to find new revenue streams, the influx of NIL money for student-athletes, increased competition recruiting and a constant need to improve sporting and training facilities, the likelihood of increased alcohol sales on campus is only going to accelerate throughout college athletics.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone and certified beer server and bourbon steward with Hops-n-Schnapps
