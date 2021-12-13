Professional actors entertain Tibbits audiences in a performance of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” last summer. Gift certificates for the 2022 Tibbits Summer Theatre are currently on sale. Tibbits’ 59th consecutive summer theatre season will features three musicals — “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” “Godspell” and “Nunsense” — and Neil Simon’s comedy “Barefoot in the Park.”