Trine University President's List
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
• Scott Hirschy of Angola
• Brandie Mills of Hudson
• Amanda Sutton of Ashley
• Katherine Thompson of Auburn
• Conner Trobaugh of Fremont
• Quincy Adamski of Orland
• Wala Ahmed of Coldwater, Michigan
• Hager Alslehay of Coldwater
• Shaima Altashi of Coldwater
• Kristen Azzue of Waterloo
• Emily Ball of Auburn
• Lana Banks of Angola
• Lauren Banks of Angola
• Jacob Barkey of Auburn
• Drake Beber of Auburn
• Cale Beer of Angola
• Walker Blaschak of Angola
• Ethan Boggs of Angola
• Avery Boyce of Coldwater
• Kyle Brandt of Angola
• Caleb Brown of Coldwater
• Luke Collins of Butler
• Jagger Cope of Fremont
• Kylar Crowl of Angola
• Elizabeth Curtis of Angola
• Kaia Donay of Coldwater
• Peyton Drews of Angola
• Abigail Elwood of Hamilton
• Mason Fritch of Butler
• Alexandra German of Angola
• Aiyya Hajlan of Coldwater
• Finley Hasselman of Pleasant Lake
• Sterling Haylett of Coldwater
• Brady Henderson of Orland
• Ashley Herman of Angola
• Reece Hunt of Auburn
• Noah Johnson of Hamilton
• Trestan Kern of Auburn
• Peter Klee of Angola
• Caleb Kruse of Auburn
• Kennedy Kugler of Orland
• Myron Lafty of Coldwater
• Emily Lane of Auburn
• Alexandria Lehman of Coldwater
• Jacob Ley of Auburn
• Thomas Loeffler of Auburn
• Karson Meeks of Fremont
• Wade Miller of Butler
• McKenna Monnell of Auburn
• Hoang Nguyen of Fremont
• Grace Norton of Auburn
• Madison O'Rourke of Angola
• Bailey Pelliccia of Angola
• Emma Peters of Fremont
• Sydney Reffeitt of Angola
• Taylor Reffeitt of Angola
• Jada-Lynn Rhonehouse of Fremont
• Marshall Rohrbach of Auburn
• Ingrid Rosales Perez of Angola
• Benjamin Sears of Angola
• Michael Simmons of Angola
• Hunter Smith of Angola
• Samantha Sonner of Angola
• Jazmyne Sours of Coldwater
• Logan Stahly of Auburn
• Cole Sullivan of Angola
• Penelope Swift of Auburn
• Nicholas Taylor of Hamilton
• Kelsey Ternet of Auburn
• Owen Tom of Coldwater
• Dakota Tsuleff of Auburn
• Ernesto Vieyra of Angola
• Nicolas Wagler of Hamilton
• Morgan Walz of Hudson
• Heidi Wilhelm of Angola
• Tyler Young of Angola
• Esma Zamzami of Coldwater
• Tabatha Bussing of Ashley
• Alexis Cox of Auburn
• Michael Dove of Waterloo
• Jessica Griffith of Auburn
• Gloria Hansen of Auburn
• Melissa Lafferty of Coldwater
• Caleb Maxeiner of Angola
• Hilary Parsons of Fremont
• Patrick Tolin of Angola
