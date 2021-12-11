Luke 2:51 And his mother treasured up all these things in her heart
There are so many different stories about Christmas and its origins: is it a religious holiday or a pagan holiday? Was Jesus actually born on December 25? Did the biblical account of Jesus actually take place and how to take place? There are many theological aspects and discussions about these and more. And something that I find very thought-provoking is this: why is it easier to believe in the Santa Claus stories and all that surrounds that and celebrate these and yet reject the biblical account of Jesus and his birth?
Now, you may be asking yourself, “What does this passage that is provided have to do with the above paragraph?” This is a very good question. Allow me to explain a bit.
His mother — being Mary the mother of Jesus — had just dedicated Jesus at the temple, and she had heard many things about Jesus and his life, which includes not only the blessings that we have because of Christ being the Messiah but also receiving the news about how Christ’s life will end how painful it will be for her.
You see, Mary was going deep with her thoughts and understanding of who her son would be and what he would do for all of humanity. Please take into consideration that Mary had been visited by an Angel, wisemen, shepherds and a host of others seeking to discover Jesus the Christ. All the various things that had taken place in Mary and Joseph’s life were the most uncommon to ever take place in all of history. And now after coming out of the temple where Jesus was dedicated on to God, Mary was treasuring all of these things that had taken place.
So, are we willing to go as deep as Mary did? Do we desire to know the full story of Christ in Christmas according to the biblical story and account provided in the Scriptures? Are we willing to seek Christ out such as the wisemen did? Are we willing to abandon the things that the shepherds did in order to see Jesus? Can we truly see the need that we ourselves have to know Christ in the same way that those in the temple not only anticipated but were able to have fulfilled knowing Christ personally?
I ask you all of these questions because I want you to go deep in your search for Christ this Christmas. I want you to be able to see and understand the importance of Christ in our lives regardless of knowing where or when or how his birth took place. I fully believe in the biblical account of Jesus’s birth and life. As far as if it fell on December 25 for his birthday, that is debatable, but it doesn’t discount the fact that his birth did take place and what it means for all of mankind. I want you to go deep this Christmas because as we have intimacy with God through Christ our Lord, we begin to understand that our relationship should not be superficial but that it needs to be deep. What can we do to go deeper?
First of all, be open to learning and understanding what Jesus’ birth means for all of us. How does it affect me? Does it even affect me? This is the first question, which you must decide: it does affect me, but if I choose to not accept it, it affects me even more. Taking time to understand that last statement is to understand what we are missing from our lives without Jesus and is the beginning of going deeper.
Lee Strobel is a man who tried to disprove Jesus and the biblical account of Jesus. He had great resources to explore and to gather proof to expose Jesus as a hoax. What happened is that he was able to go deep and discover the facts that Jesus is who the Scriptures declares him to be. You can find these findings in his book and movie “The Case for Christ.” This is what happens as we treasure Christ in our hearts. This is going deeper than the traditional stories. This is making it personal to each of us.
As we enter the Christmas season, are we willing to be open to see Christ in the true way God wants us to see him? Are we willing to share this with our loved ones? Can we educate our children in the importance of our spirituality? Are we willing to know this of ourselves? Only you can answer this.
My final question is this: Are you willing to go deep with your faith?
