Thursday, May 12
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hamilton Lions Club board meeting, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 16
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Ravenous Readers Book Club, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1:15 p.m.
• Yoga with Kelly Kobelak, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Lions Club membership meeting, Hamilton Town Hall, 6 p.m. This is a catered event. Call Beth Kohli to make you reservation at 668-6115.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Democrats, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 23
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Memorial Day!
Tuesday, May 31
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.