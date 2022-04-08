Sunday, April 10
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 11
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 18
• Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Ravenous Readers Book Club, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1:15 p.m.
• Yoga with Kelly Kobelak, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Lions Club, membership meeting featuring a catered dinner, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m. Call Beth Kolhi to make reservations at 668-6115.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park, south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Democrats, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 25
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Angola Watercolor Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sage Gathering Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
• Parents of Special Needs Children Support Group, Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 1
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
