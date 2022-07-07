At 11 p.m. PST earlier this week, a metaphoric earthquake hit craft brewing. The announcement was that Stone Brewing of Escondido, California, had agreed to being purchased by Japanese beverage giant Sapporo Brewing for $165 million.
Stone brewing began in 1996 in San Marcos, California (about 6 miles from its current Escondido home). Steve Wagner and Greg Koch caught the wave of American Craft Beer’s renaissance at the right time, right place and right attitude, especially in the burgeoning mecca of beer that San Diego County was becoming.
Their flagship Stone IPA was aggressively bitter, high alcohol and a quintessential west coast style of IPA. Their Arrogant Bastard Ale took all of the "screw you yellow fizzy beer" attitude and turned it up to 11. Stone Brewing’s beers, labels (adorned with gargoyle imagery) and even their workforce was a marriage of loud beer, metal rock-and-roll and a middle finger to the established macro-beer universe.
Co-founder Koch even became a craft beer rock star of his own. Before he became the sasquatch-looking bearded front man for Stone, Koch would make public appearances wearing t-shirts with his own face yelling on them, known as the "Greg Face" image. There was even a limited run of bottle caps that would pop up on six-packs or 22-ounce bombers with the "Greg Face" on them. Unapologetically brash, Stone Brewing continued to grow throughout the first decade of the 2000s.
Another side of Stone that is not as well known is Stone Distribution. Stone not only self-distributes their own beer in most of Southern California, but they also carry a large portfolio of other craft/independent American beers and some hard-to-get imported brands. This also separated Stone Brewing from the pack by having a high-quality selection for retailers and restaurants, an ability to showcase emerging new craft beers and a personal oversight to the maintenance of their own beers that large distributors like Reyes Holding Co., Anheuser-Busch and Southern Wine & Spirits could nor would not do for a craft beer.
Over-expansion, an inability to change with shifting tastes, and the pandemic all helped to create a troubling financial pinch in the business model that Stone had thrived on until the mid-2010s. Stone expanded with new restaurants in San Diego, tap rooms all over California in places like San Francisco, Napa, and Pasadena, and major expansive new breweries in Richmond, Virginia and Berlin, Germany. They even opened a tap room in Shanghai, China.
This massive amount of expansion was also very expensive, causing Stone to look outside the company for additional funding. This much leverage has not been good for the bottom line and with as many different projects all directions, the focus on beer volume seemed to drop. The quality of the beer has not diminished, but self-creating the reputation of light, yellow beer is for wussies, it makes it nearly impossible to pivot to light IPA, lagers, hard seltzers and fruit-forward light beers.
Early April 2022, court proceedings from a lawsuit filed by Stone Brewing against brewery giant Molson Coors revealed some of the major troubles Stone had in the not-so-distant future. Stone was seeking $216 million in damages from the then MillerCoors for deceiving marketing practices limiting the use of "Stone" in their "Keystone Light" brand. Although Stone won the case, they were only awarded $56 million in damages.
What was learned about Stone’s troubled financial situation was that they owe a $464 million debt to private equity investors, due in 2023. Over the next couple of months, Stone pursued an alliance with a strategic partner. They found that partner in Sapporo U.S.A., a subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Sapporo Breweries Ltd.
Sapporo’s other brewery holding in the U.S. is Anchor Brewing of San Francisco. Purchased in 2017, Anchor has recommitted to their legacy beers like Anchor Steam Ale, Liberty Ale and Anchor Porter, with some innovation into single hop Pale Ales, new IPAs, a new canning line and a complete rebranding of their packages. Now 125 years old, Anchor is on a strong footing for success in the short-to mid-term.
With the acquisition of Stone Brewing, Sapporo is now another foreign company with substantial ownership of legacy American Craft breweries. Spain’s San Miguel owns Founder’s Brewing of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Japanese parent company Kirin/Australian subsidiary Lion owns Bell’s Brewing of Comstock, Michigan, and New Belgium of Fort Collins, Colorado, Dutch giant Heineken owns Lagunitas Brewing of Petaluma, California and Chicago, Illinois, and Belgian brewery Duvel owns Ommegang of Cooperstown, New York, Boulevard Brewing of Kansas City, Missouri and Firestone Walker of Paso Robles, California.
The Sapporo purchase of Stone Brewing is also remarkable due to the relatively low price paid for this large of a company. The $165 million purchase figures to be $505-per-barrel brewed by Stone using 2021 production figures. In comparison, Boston Beer spent $1,100-per-barrel when they merged with Dogfish Head in 2019, and Monster Energy spent $660-per-barrel earlier this year when they purchased CANarchy Craft Group (Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Perrin and others).
In a blog post titled, “It’s Time,” the day following the late night announcement of the sale, Koch announced he will be leaving the company soon but will remain part of the ownership group. Koch stated, “Sure, I got preachy at times. But I wanted to stand up for craft beer, which was the perennial underdog of the beer industry. … Until it wasn’t.”
Matt Thomas is a cicerone, certified beer server and a certified bourbon steward who works at Gay's Hops-n-Schnapps
