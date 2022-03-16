INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, recently welcomed brothers William and Austin Abbott to the Statehouse where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program.
William, a Prairie Heights High School student, and Austin, a student at Prairie Heights Middle School, are from Wolcottville.
According to Zent, the brothers toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined him on the House floor to witness the legislative process.
"Austin and William are a dynamic duo, and I truly enjoyed being a part of their experience serving as pages at the Statehouse," Zent said. "The Indiana House Page Program is a wonderful way for students to get involved and learn about their local government."
Zent said students between the ages of 13 and 18 should consider participating during the 2023 session.
For more information, call 1-800-382-9841 or email Zent at H51@iga.in.gov.
