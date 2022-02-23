We are experiencing what WANE-TV calls a Weather Fury Alert Day as I write this.
I awoke this morning to the patter of rain hitting my window and falling outside! I pray that the anticipated ice or sleet will pass by and go just to snow. I believe this weather stands out to me as I read a fictional book where water is sacred. In our little corner of the world, water is precious, so I can read the book with some idea of what sacred water is all about. As I have studied scripture most of my life, water is a crucial element!
From the beginning of the world, water has been so important.
Water holds food for the world to eat. We have to have water to survive. Our bodies need water. We need to protect our water for the sake of it containing valuable food to eat. Not only that, but we need clean water for survival! Around here, we understand the importance of water, as it is so intricate to our daily lives.
The Bible uses water to teach us important lessons on faith, salvation, and provision.
The first we encounter a verse on the water is from Genesis. Genesis 1:2 “Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.” I think that is why so many of us are drawn to water. We can feel the presence of the Lord. As we watch the sunrise and set, I know I feel the incredible power and love of the Lord; you too?
Isaiah 12: 3 “With joy, you will draw water from the wells of salvation.” I cannot read the verse without thinking about my baptism. I wasn’t baptized till I was an adult. I choose full immersion, and there is something about going under and coming back up with the joy of the Lord in my heart! I hope that you have experienced that joy and restoration.
John 4: 10 Jesus answered her, “If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water.” Living water is the truth. The Bible is at our fingertips, and when we dive into that “living water,” it changes things.
The living water has taught me how to live in a better way. Living water has shown me how to forgive, truly forgive as I have been forgiven. Living water has filled my broken cracks and showed me what is truly beautiful. Living water makes the difference!
The next time God blesses us with a rain day, won’t you join me in standing out in the gift from God like a child? Won’t you join me in leaning into living water? Caveat … this will only happen for me on a 75 degree or higher day … I mean come on!
Remember that water is the key to so much of our lives!
