Wednesday, March 8
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hamilton Lions Club, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, board and membership meeting (bring snacks and beverages), 6 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, March 13
• A cappella Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Angola Moose Lodge, 108 N. Martha St., Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m. Woodworkers of all levels are welcome.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Angola Moose Lodge, 108 N. Martha St., Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
