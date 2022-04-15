‘Singspiration’ set at Fairview Missionary
ANGOLA — A “singspiration” will be held at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, on Easter Sunday.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at the church.
All are welcome to bring their voices to the event.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 3:46 pm
