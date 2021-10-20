101 Lakes flipping for Riley
ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Flipping for Riley Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the Heritage Club, located at 1905 Wohlert St.
The cost will be donation-based, and all proceeds will go to Riley Hospital for Children.
Celebrate Homemakers Week
ANGOLA — Indiana Extension Homemakers Week is Oct. 17-23. Steuben County members will celebrate by participating in Make a Difference Day on Friday. Each club chooses how it will make a difference in the community by donating or volunteering to local causes.
It will also hold its annual Achievement Day dinner program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Steuben County Community Center. The program will include member recognition and a display of members’ creations in arts, crafts and needlework. Following the meal will be a travelogue on southeastern Utah by John Mowry.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization that seeks to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
For more information call 668-1000, extension 1400.
Double H Farms hosts Thompson Square
HAMILTON — Thompson Square will perform live at Double H Farms, located at 7100 S.R. 1, on Saturday.
Gates will open at 1 p.m. Music will begin at 3 p.m. with The Hubie Ashcraft Band and Brent Lowry opening.
Fireworks and other activities are planned for during the concert, along with food vendors and a beer and wine tent.
Tickets are on sale now at Double H Farms or at eventbrite.com.
