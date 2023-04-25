ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir, under the direction of Geoffrey North, will present “From Night to Day, from Darkness to Light” on Saturday, at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will include: “The Road Not Taken,” words by Robert Frost, music by Randall Thompson; Sephardic folk song “Durme, Durme,” arranged by Audrey Snyder; “Tumekuja Kuimba,” by Lynn Zettlemoyer; “Requiem,” by Eliza Glkyson, arranged by Craig Hella Johnson; “I Believe,” by Mark A. Miller; “What a Wonderful World,” by George David Weiss and Bob Thiele, arranged by Mark A. Brymer; “Here Comes the Sun,” by George Harrison, arranged by Alan Billingsley; “Salmo 150,” by Ernani Aguiar; “The Seal Lullaby,” by Eric Whitacre; “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” words by Civilla D. Martin, music by Charles H. Gabriel, arranged by Kenneth Paden, adapted by Rollo Dilworth; and “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse.
Choir members are:
Soprano: Lauren Banks, a communication major from Angola; Maggie Buza, a forensic science and biology major from Plymouth; Mattie Clark, an exercise science major from Arlington, Texas; Lilly Domsich, a finance major from Carmel; Ashlee Orman, a criminal justice major from Michigan City; Mackenzie Rosenau, a communication major from Jackson, Michigan; Bailey Sampson, an exercise science major from Ligonier.
Alto: Abby Hansen, a chemical engineering major from Frankfort, Illinois; Audrey Smith, an English education major from Fort Wayne; Parker Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; Alillianna Weeks, a psychology major from Marion.
Tenor: Noah Glassman, a chemical engineering major from Greenwood; Dustin Huffer, a civil engineering major from Clayton; Ryan Long, a communication major from Allen Park, Michigan; Aaron Phillips, a chemical engineering major from Marengo, Illinois; Darius Surgenavic, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio.
Bass: Aidan Hochstetler, a marketing major from Goshen; Bobby Houskamp, a forensic science major from Wyoming, Michigan; Nash Kuney, a mechanical engineering major from West Unity, Ohio; Dillon Mullins, a social studies education major from South Bend; Peyton Sparks, a computer science and information technology major from polis; Blake Williams, an English major from Elkhart.
For more information, contact music department chair Mark Kays at kaysm@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.