Girls on the Run students and their running buddies from Hendry Park and Carlin Park elementary schools in Angola participated in a 5-kilometer run on Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne. Coaches Colleen Everage and Molly Edgel have been training the girls for nine weeks with practices twice weekly. These girls were sponsored by the Steuben County Community Foundation to encourage wellness and self-esteem. There will be additional opportunities in the spring for girls. If interested reach out to Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana. Everyone locally completed the run. In the group photo, pictured are, front row, from left, Ryleigh Burns, Aaliyah Bell, Hadley Boyer, Camry Everage, Harper Yoder and Eric Yoder. In the middle are coach Colleen Everage, Amber Abbott, Mia Weaver, Annabelle Carpenter and Jetty Edgel. In back are Bill Boyer, Kaitlyn Taylor, Landon Bell, Jennifer Burns, Nicholas Carpenter, Coach Molly Edgel, Jeff Edgel. In the warmup photo, two-time Boston Marathon runner Bill Boyer leads stretches before the race. Eric Yoder is in the background cheering him on. This falls clubs were held at the YMCA of Steuben County and Hendry Park Elementary.

