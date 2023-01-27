Affirmation
- By John Boyanowski
Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to John, to be baptized by him. John would have prevented him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?” But Jesus answered him, “Let it be so now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he consented. And when Jesus was baptized, immediately he went up from the water, and behold, the heavens were opened to him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming to rest on him; and behold, a voice from heaven said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” — Matthew 3:13-17; ESV
Affirmation. A powerful word that all seek to have presented to them because of their longing to be affirmed in what they do, say, believe, and live out.
People, overall, are good people who want to live good lives and do good for others. Affirmation or praise, is an act which encourages the one receiving it to continue in the ways that first brought this praise. Praise, when used properly, is the single greatest motivator of a person. The person receiving the affirmation is encouraged to know that what they are doing is accepted and noted as worthy of praise. As believers in God/Christ/Holy Spirit, we praise Them because They are worthy of praise. We praise Them to show our acceptance of Their work in our lives.
I am currently reading and am engaged in a devotional written by the late Calvin Miller; my FAVORITE author and one who I consider to be a modern day theologian, called Until He Comes, where Miller writes each devotional in what Jesus might have said and thought about His own life experiences during the time of His ministry. In the devotional using this passage, Miller shares how Jesus felt as God, His Father, proclaimed to all creation “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”. What child doesn’t want to hear this from their father (parent)? As Miller looked through Jesus’ eyes, he shares the unstoppable joy and pride that God has for His Son that He declares it to all of creation: not just to Jesus and John the Baptist, but to the angels, Satan and the fallen angels, to creation itself! You couldn’t stop God from proclaiming His pride.
Miller doesn’t stop there; he then turns our attention to how one day God will do the same for each of us as we fulfill our callings on our lives. God affirmed Jesus because Jesus not only accepted His Father’s will for His life, but that Jesus was moving forward to completing this will. Through this day’s devotional, I could now picture how Jesus must have felt because Miller thrusted me (the reader) into knowing what we can expect from God as we come to the throne of grace and He proclaims His joy for our life and completion of our callings, “All of creation, this is My child, (insert your name here), with whom I am well please!”, as He proclaims to all of creation those words that every believer desires to hear from our Heavenly Father! On that day, I will know for certain that I have completed all that God has called me to do and that I was faithful more that my earthly heart and mind would allow me to understand. What do I mean by this statement?
Unlike Jesus, who knew no sin of His own, I know all the different sins which I have created and I feel unworthy of such love and intimacy with God the Father. However, because of Jesus Christ fulfilling His calling, grace and forgiveness is granted to ALL who call upon His Name (see John 3:16 – 17) will be saved. I have called upon His Name, and He has saved me from these sins! I am not perfect and never will be until I draw my last breath here and my first breath in His presence. It is then when I will experience what Calvin Miller wrote in his devotional and I will know exactly how Jesus felt on the day of His baptism.
Like this which was just shared, each one of us longs to be affirmed. Our spouses, our children, our siblings, our friends, our coworkers, people in our churches, in our streets, the homeless, the broken, the castaways, the prisoners, the widows and widowers, the addicts, the runaways, and the hopeless all long for a kind word of affirmation which could spark a hope to change or to progress away from our negative behaviors and work more towards our true callings in life. This is where each of us can make a difference: allow yourselves to become more like God our Father and affirm one another as much as possible. Not this fake affirmation which deceives, but to honestly look for the good and the possibilities in one another. Jesus does this with each of us! Think of the possibilities when someone who thought themselves unworthy because of their past who truly finds their calling and can anticipate the excitement from God as He proclaims, “This is my child…”! I don’t just want this for me, but for all of you! This is life changing, and we are called to change lives for the better as we bring others to the throne of grace and forgiveness.
