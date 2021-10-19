FORT WAYNE — This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves return to center stage for the live performance that has captured the hearts of families everywhere: “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical.”
Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.
The production will stop in Fort Wayne for a performance at the Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.95, with special VIP packages available for $84.95 (plus applicable fees).
Tickets are available at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at The Embassy Theater, which can be contacted at 424-566.
This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again?
Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.
“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway’s “In Transit”, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” Disney Cruise Line’s “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway’s “In Transit,” “Dear Albert Einstein”) as composer and Sam Scalamoni (“Elf the Musical,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Nickelodeon’s StoryTime Live) as director.
Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to The Embassy Theater. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, there is flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home. Attendees are encouraged to visit fwembassytheatre.org for the most up-to-date COVID safety protocol information.
While the show must go on, we are committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for our audience members, crew and cast members to enjoy this experience with an enhanced level of protection.
