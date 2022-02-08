ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Fall 2021 term.
To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Area students listed include:
Wala Ahmed of Coldwater, Michigan, Khalid Alomran of Angola, Hager Alslehay of Coldwater, Shaima Altashi of Coldwater, McKenna Arble of Fremont, Cecelia Ball of Angola, Emily Ball of Auburn, Jacob Barkey of Auburn, Ethan Bock of Fremont, McKenzie Brouk of Angola, Caleb Brown of Coldwater, Elizabeth Brown of Angola, Tabatha Bussing of Ashley, Amanda Charles of Angola, Alexander Chilenski of Fremont, Soraya Colyer-Mohamadi of Angola, Alexis Cox of Auburn, Garrett Culler of Hudson, Jadyn Davis of Angola, Michael Dove of Waterloo, Kole Elkins of Hudson, Abigail Elwood of Hamilton, Avery Evans of Angola, Morgan Gannon of Fremont, Blayn Gibson of Coldwater, Colin Goebel of Auburn, Jessica Griffith of Auburn, Aiyya Hajlan of Coldwater, Gloria Hansen of Auburn, Coltin Haylett of Coldwater, Sterling Haylett of Coldwater, Ashley Herman of Angola, Isaac Hirschy of Angola, Hayden Hodges of Auburn, William Huffman of Angola, Bryce Johnson of Orland, Noah Johnson of Hamilton, Nevada Kelley of Fremont, Trestan Kern of Auburn, Darianne Kimpel of Auburn, Peter Klee of Angola, Caleb Kruse of Auburn, Bryce Lafferty of Coldwater, Emily Lane of Auburn, Alexandria Lehman of Coldwater, Gabriel Macknick of Angola, Joshua Mann of Angola, Olivia Marsh of Auburn, Andrew Martin of Fremont, Cora McClain of Fremont, Emily McKinley of Fremont, Schuyler McNaughton of Fremont, Karson Meeks of Fremont, Madalynn Mendez of Angola, Brandie Mills of Hudson, Josiah Mortorff of Pleasant Lake, Samuel Neumann of Butler, Hoang Nguyen of Fremont, Grace Norton of Auburn, Madison O'Rourke of Angola, Kenydee Otto of Coldwater, Hilary Parsons of Fremont, Maximo Pelaez of Angola, Bailey Pelliccia of Angola, Emma Peters of Fremont, Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake, Seth Price of Waterloo, Sydney Reffeitt of Angola, Jada-Lynn Rhonehouse of Fremont, Priscilla Robinson of Angola, Alexander Salim of Angola, Braxton Schaeffer of Fremont, Lucas Schutt of Auburn, Benjamin Sears of Angola, Margaret Segura of Coldwater, Allison Short of Coldwater, Michael Simmons of Angola, Savannah Sipka of Fremont, Paige Smith of Pleasant Lake, Jazmyne Sours of Coldwater, Logan Stahly of Auburn, Olivia Stempien of Coldwater, Gavin Swift of Auburn, Penelope Swift of Auburn, Hamza Tariq of Angola, Lauren Teeple of Angola, Grant Teller of Angola, Kelsey Ternet of Auburn, Emma Thiess of Angola, Shelby Tucker of Waterloo, Ernesto Vieyra of Angola, Morgan Walz of Hudson, Alexis Wilson of Butler, Cassidy Wilson of Coldwater, Trinity Wright of Fremont, Abigail Yeager of Butler, Tyler Young of Angola and Esma Zamzami of Coldwater.
