ANGOLA — Steuben County Extension Homemakers will present a collection of heirloom needlework created or owned by members and their families and friends on April 27 in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The exhibit is organized by Nancy Noyes, Fremont, who will include a 1911 red work quilt passed down through her family, as well as more recent ones made by her daughter that have already been passed to the next generation.
The event is free and open to the public.
The quilts, crochet and other creations will be shown in the multipurpose room of the Community Center, between noon and 4:30 p.m.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
