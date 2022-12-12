SPENCERVILLE — Concord Masonic Lodge #556, located in Spencerville, is the venue for a festive Masonic Board on Monday, Dec. 27, for Masons located in northeastern Indiana.
Those attending are to assemble at 6 p.m., with the festive board, starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening events will end by 8:30 p.m.
The Festive Board is one of the oldest traditions in Masonry. This is a statewide observance, with several Lodges throughout Indiana conducting a similar event. In the early days of Masonry (1850s), Lodges would meet in taverns for a meal and Lodge meeting, and would conclude their festive event with toasts. They would toast to the brotherhood, the officers, the country and the well-being of a successful Lodge.
Today that festive board continues with a meal and includes fraternal fellowship rich in Masonic tradition. It will include the passing of the basket to help brothers with financial needs. Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Indiana, Richard Lentz, a member of Concord Lodge, will be the featured speaker.
Reservations are needed in order to prepare adequate food for the meal.
Send youy intention to attend to your lodge secretary or directly to Jim Rosenbury, secretary of Concord Lodge, by phoning 586-822-5407. If you send your reservation to your Lodge Secretary, the Lodge Secretary needs to notify Jim Rosenbury of the attendance numbers. Reservations need to be turned in by Dec. 21.
There are numerous Masonic Lodges in northern Indiana, all of which are invited to attend. Masons in Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange County and bordering Lodges in Ohio and Michigan are invited, along with Masons who reside in the area who are members elsewhere.
Further inquiries can be sent to Paul Friend, 402-6122, publicity chairman of Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.