Testimony: testimony, evidence recalling particular events or deeds. – Harper’s Bible Dictionary
In most faith systems, there is a thing called testimony. Like a testimony used in court, it is a recall of an event about their faith and factual accounts, according to the one who experienced it. In Christian faiths, some denominations conduct a time for testimonies in the service so others can see how God is working and moving in the lives of believers. Some have very “powerful” testimonies because of various traumas and life events that shook the foundations of their faiths, and they share how God assisted and delivered them from certain devastation. Believe it or not, there are those who wish they had a testimony like those who have testified! Why?!?
Those of us who have gone through different trials, tribulations, and traumas will also testify that we NEVER desired to experience what we did! I promise you that I will never enjoy the accident I was saved from just to have a testimony. Someone once expressed to me that they envied me because compared to my testimony, they had to remain silent. Why? They believed their testimony was boring in reference to mine. Friends, this isn’t a competition!
Yes, people sometimes feel that if they don’t go through any sort of trial that they have no testimony. What they fail to see is that everyone has a testimony to share. Just because there’s no drama doesn’t mean that the testimony is invalid. Sometimes, we need to hear the stories of peaceful lives where no drama happens. In the same way that some wish to have more powerful testimonies to share, some of us want fewer incidents to go through.
Compare two different disciples: Peter and John. Jesus told Peter what he would go through for his faith. Peter asked Jesus to share what would happen to John because he knew the special bond between Him and John. Jesus pretty much informed Peter to not worry about it and to focus on his own relationship with Christ. (Read John 21) People think that having a peaceful life isn’t exciting or powerful as those of us who experienced it a great deal. Ponder on this:
A person in a small and peaceful town lives their full life as a child/young adult in this place. Here, they learn strong moral, ethical, and spiritual truths. Yes, there were times when things might have been a struggle, but nothing too hard to handle. They get married, start a family, and move away to a larger metropolis. Once here, they bring a new dynamic to the hurried lives of those in this town. Knowing how to find peace and contentment in the middle of a fast-paced lifestyle is now being seen by those around them. People begin to inquire how they are able to remain at peace while their lives feel like juggling chainsaws on fire while walking a tightrope over a pool of sharks. The family shares their testimony with them, they begin to put into practice what was taught, and they begin to find the peace and rest the original family brought to the community.
Likewise, as the passage provided shares, everyone who believes in God has a testimony. We have it within us. The fact that Jesus Christ died for our sins is a testimony. Testifying that ALL have sinned is a testimony. Sharing the Scriptures and the Spirit testifies that Jesus is the only way unto the Father testifies how to come to God. Having God’s hand on your life and how He blessed you in different ways testifies to the goodness of God. Finally, proclaiming God’s Agape/Unlossible Love remains forever; even when we sin or make mistakes is a testimony to His grace and mercy. Do you see where I’m going?
Your life is a testimony in one way or another. You get to choose if it proclaims God’s provisions or if the things of this world are more important to you. Telling others about your relationship with the Trinity, forgiveness of sins, and other aspects of your faith journey is as powerful a testimony as those who have weathered multiple storms.
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE YOUR STORY! There’s someone always listening and looking as you live out that testimony. I am currently walking alongside someone who thought that because of past things in their life that they wouldn’t be considered a “role model”. To their surprise, people have been telling them about this person’s impact on their lives and how blessed they are because they lived out their testimony before them. In the same way, you too might be surprised at just how many are feeling your testimony in their life!
