Wednesday, June 8
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 13
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Ravenous Readers Book Club, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1:15 p.m.
• Yoga with Kelly Kobelak, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Democrats, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 20
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 27
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.