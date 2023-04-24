ANGOLA — Purdue Extension Steuben County will be hosting a series of cooking classes over the course of the next several months, with a gap during the summer.
Instructors include Purdue Extension Educator Dana Stanley, Purdue Extension Educator Reba Wicker and owner/operator of Kra-Tib Thai & Isaan Cuisine Ya Barry.
Purdue Extension cooking classes are an interactive and hands-on experience that teach participants the fundamental techniques of cooking.
In these classes, participants will learn how to select and prepare fresh ingredients, use kitchen tools and appliances to create delicious recipes and to host beautiful holiday gatherings.
Classes cover a range of recipes and methods including homemade noodles, edible flowers, air fryers and holiday entertaining. Participants will learn how to follow recipes, adjust ingredients to suit their tastes and experiment with different cooking methods.
Throughout the class, participants will work in small groups to prepare and cook different dishes. The instructors will provide guidance and support, answering any questions and offer tips and tricks along the way.
Each class, participants will have make-and-take bags to enjoy their creations. By the end of the class, participants will have gained the skills and confidence they need to cook at home and impress their friends and family.
Here are the classes and dates:
• Homemade noodles, Friday, May 5, 3-5 p.m.
• Edible flowers, Friday, June, 23, 3-5 p.m.
• Air fryers, Friday, Sept. 29, 3-5 p.m.
• Holiday entertaining Friday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.
All classes will be held at the Steuben County Extension Office located at 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Cost of each class is $5 and preregistration is encouraged as seating is limited. To sign up, call 668-1000, ext. 1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.