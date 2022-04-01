Have you ever tried to use your password only to be denied? It can be so frustrating. You are trying to access your things, possibly frustrated, and you might have to rely on someone else to get your access back? That is irritating.
My churches have been studying what it means for the veil to be torn when Jesus died. You might wonder why that is important? Well, it is because, before the cross, our access to God was limited to the rabbi who served and went into the Holy of Holies. This veil being torn means we can bring our requests to the Lord without the need for sacrifices and the intervention of a High Priest!
There was such fear surrounding the sacrifices that they would tie a rope around the High Priest. They did this to pull him out if the Lord deemed their gift unworthy or the Priest unholy. Jesus’ sacrifice changes the landscape. We read in Ephesians 2:18 that through Him, we both have our access in one Spirit to the Father. Our access is no longer denied or dependent on someone else!
So, the question I pose to my flocks, and you is how you are using your access? A friend of mine shared that the most challenging day to begin to read your Bible is the day after you haven’t! Wow, is that a microphone dropper! So true! No matter how long it has been, begin by opening your Bible.
From Genesis to Revelation, golden threads connect the Old Testament with the New Testament and reveal the TRUTH. We gathered as the church together last night at Fremont United Methodist. On Wednesday night Fremont Community Church and Fremont United Methodist studied together. We explored what this journey of LENT has been doing in our lives. The goal is always to have a journey with the LORD during this time. Some may feel like we are so close it is as if the veil was pulled back, and we are personally in His presence moment by moment by moment.
The devotions that my churches and Pastor Josh’s church have been studying challenge our thinking. I think it is important to be challenged! I believe it is crucial to study passages that make us uncomfortable and force us to more exploration.
It is incredible what we can learn when we dig into the Word of God. I am always amazed when I learn something new surrounding or in a passage that I have read frequently. The quest is always to be a learner, to remain open to what the Spirit can reveal in our time with the Lord. For sure, there are scriptures that we turn to for comfort that are among our favorites.
This year I am exploring what it means to be steadfast, unwavering. I want to be wavering in those things that truly matter but unwavering at those that do not! As I study the following verses I have been exploring how to be unwavering:
Psalm 57:7 My heart is steadfast, O God, my heart is steadfast;
I will sing, yes, I will sing praises!
Hebrews 6:19 This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast and one which enters within the veil,
Won’t you join me in holding on the anchor, Jesus, this Lent and always?
