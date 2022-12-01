I’ve kind of wanted to hold out and not “go there.”
The stories have been super easy fodder for sensational and slanted journalism, online posts and a general lack of nuance, with easy bias and stereotyping sensationalism. That stated, I am not a journalist, just a columnist that enjoys working in and around the beer industry and a huge sports and World Cup fan, thus, it seems to be a disservice to not attempt to add some context and insight on the Budweiser hubbub in Qatar.
The world governing body for Soccer — FIFA — announced the host countries for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup Games in December of 2010. This was a departure from past bidding and announcing of World Cup host nations, where one bid had been picked around seven to eight years in advance of the tournament.
First, in a bit of a surprise, Russia was awarded the Cup for the 2018 cycle, beating out bids from England and joint bids by Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands. Then it took four rounds of voting for Qatar to beat Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States to secure the 2022 bid.
The bidding process for these games became scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Justice, European Court of Human Rights and even FIFA’s own Ethics Committee. Indictments and/or bans were levied on 10 of the 22 delegates that voted for these two sets of games, including an 8-year ban for corruption to the then President of FIFA Sepp Blatter. One member, Mohamed Bin Hammam of Qatar, was banned for life from all football activities for ethics violations in 2011.
With 12 years to plan for this year’s games, one of FIFA’s largest and longest running corporate partners, Anheuser-Busch, had good reason to be concerned.
As in most Arabian Peninsula countries, alcohol is strictly restricted to only a very few, exclusive locations. Beer is normally not permitted in general stadium settings. However, assurances were given during and after the bidding process that sponsors like Budweiser would be allowed as a pledge and a way to advertise Qatar as open to all people of the world.
For context, Budweiser has been the sponsor for FIFA and every World Cup since 1986. Anheuser-Busch reportedly spends in the neighborhood of $75 million annually for the right to prominently promote “The King of Beers” to a global audience.
Then, just two days before the opening match, Qatar officials announced that beer would be banned from the general seating area at all World Cup matches. Millions of gallons of Budweiser had already been shipped and warehoused in Doha, Qatar, in anticipation of the matches.
The ban of alcohol, however, does not apply to suite level and private box seats in the stadiums. The ban also did not affect “the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues” outside the stadium’s perimeters.
The Anheuser-Busch marketing team has kicked into overtime and made some public relations gold from this debacle. First, with a Twitter post just after the Qatar official about-face, stating, “Well, this is awkward …” Second, switching things up to sell Budweiser Zero, a 0.0% alcohol version of Bud. This may actually work somewhat in their favor as low- and no-alcohol beers have been gaining market share in the past couple of years.
Finally, the Budweiser that now is being removed from Qatar has been pledged to throw a massive party for whatever country wins the World Cup title this year.
Fallout from this last second decision is likely to have ripple effects for years to come.
Anheuser-Busch has already filed for a reduction of $47.4 million from their sponsorship of the 2026 World Cup tournament, hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Reports are out Tuesday that sponsorship income for the 2023-26 cycle will fall far short of the increases set out by current FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The flip-flop and last second ruling by Qatari officials on beer sales will make other companies think twice before investing in Qatar.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone and certified Bourbon server and certified beer server who works at Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps.
