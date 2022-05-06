This weekend can be challenging for many women. Some women have dreamed of having children, and that dream has not been realized for whatever reason. Some women have not had Hallmark-worthy years with their mothers or children. Some women never got to know their birth mothers.
I am a woman who had years that there was not a card for the type of situation with my mother. There were years that she was not speaking to me; there is no card for that! It was painful, as some Mothers’ Days are! Some other sons and daughters have had a similar experience to mine.
There are others for whom your mother has always been your best friend. Your mother was excellent; she loved you, cherished you, protected you, and still does! There are still others that lost their mother way too soon. When your mother is spectacular, losing her at any point in your life is painful, and when that is a fresh loss near a Mother’s Day, it can be crushing.
No matter where you are in your motherhood or lack of it, I want you to know you are loved and cherished by God.
Some verses remind us of God’s love:
1 John 4:16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.
Romans 8:37-39 No, in all these things, we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.
God’s love knows NO bounds. He loves us while we are still a mess.
Romans 5: 8 But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
God isn’t waiting for us to get it right to love us! God isn’t waiting for a certain number in our savings or checkbook to love us. God is not waiting for a number on the scale, for a clean slate, for us to be good enough, or even clean and sober to love us. That might be the most mind-blowing element of God’s love for us!
So, this weekend if you have the most wonderful mother still in your life, thank God for her. This weekend if your mother whom you loved is gone, remember her. If this weekend is painful for you for many different reasons, remember God loves you!
ABOVE all remember.
And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep His love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God. (Ephesians 3:18-19)
