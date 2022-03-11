Have you heard that Jesus came to save the sheep? And he left the 99 for the ONE? You might have heard that Jesus came for the SINNER?
I am drawn to John 3:16 but not just 3:16 but 17. Jo 3:16-17
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”
Lent is the perfect time for us to contemplate what all of this truly means! In life, I have been literally and figuratively lost, you too? Lite ally, many of you know I have no sense of direction. I am getting lost easily if you say things like turning north, south, east, and west. I can also get lost when I turn away from Jesus. One o my friends shared with me a few weeks ago a powerful statement they had heard, “the hardest day to begin reading your Bible is the day after you have stopped.” DROP THE MIC! That I am so simply true!
First, if no one has ever told you, you are so loved and worthy that God would have come for just you! Second, we are all important! We often read the sentence “leave the 99 for the one,” and we spiral that the 99 are unprotected, left behind. This is not the case. God, God the universe, never leaves anything behind. God does n work as a man. His thoughts and ways are higher than ours! God knows n human bounds. Our time is not His time. I am drawn to Psalm 121 as it always reminds me of these things:
I lift my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.
If you have been going through challenging times, you know how it feels to feel lost! We can feel low when we make a decision. We can feel lost when the decision time is coming. We can feel lost when a diagnosis comes and feel alone. Where does r help come from?
Lent is an opportunity to connect with the one who came for you!
Open your Bible today. Read in the New Testament about Jesus who came for you. Pray today! Not sure what to pray? Open the Psalms and use them to jump-start your prayers. Enjoy a moment of stillness, asking God for direction.
There are scriptures to reflect upon and help remind us of vital lessons for life and the journey.
Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.
Isaiah 43:16-19 Thus says the Lord, who makes a way in the sea, a path in the mighty waters, who brings forth chariot and horse, army and warrior; they lie down, they cannot rise, they are extinguished, quenched like a wick: “Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in t e wilderness and rivers in the desert.
Lent is a beautiful time to journey with the LORD! Remember He came for You!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.