ANGOLA — Trine University's Master of Science in speech-language pathology program will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. today.
Prospective students may attend virtually or in person at the program's current location, 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Suite 130, Fort Wayne. Those who attend will receive a voucher that will cover the cost of their CSDCAS application.
In addition to learning more about speech-language pathology at Trine, participants will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, see the program's state-of-the-art equipment, and tour classrooms and its on-site clinic.
Those who would like to register for the in-person event may do so at trine.link/ms-slp-in-person. Registration for the virtual event is at trine.link/ms-slp-virtual.
For more information, call (844) 874-6378 or email msslp@trine.edu.
Launched in fall 2022, Trine University's MS-SLP degree is a five-semester program that prepares students to evaluate and treat individuals with communication and swallowing impairments.
The program offers personalized attention and small class size; state-of-the-art equipment, including an extensive Augmentative Alternative Communication (AAC) equipment lab, for assessment and intervention; increased inter-professional opportunities with other programs in Trine University's College of Health Professions; an on-site pro-bono clinic providing speech-language evaluation and intervention to the community; a strong network of clinical affiliations in and around the Fort Wayne area for off-site practicums; and generous financial aid packages.
The program is part of Trine's College of Health Professions, which also offers degrees in physical therapy, physician assistant studies, nursing and surgical technology. A part of Fort Wayne since 2014, the College of Health Professions will move to the Trine University Fort Wayne campus, located near Parkview Regional Medical Center, in fall 2024.
