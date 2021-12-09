COLDWATER, Mich. — From family pets to zoo animals and everything in between, Arts Alive’s January art gallery exhibit “Fur Babies” invites artists of all ages to submit their interpretations of the themed show which will hang at Tibbits Opera House Jan. 3 through March 7, 2022.
While the theme is “Fur Babies,” it is up to the artist to interpret exactly what the phrase means to them. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top artists based on audience votes. Artists can also sell their work on commission.
“This theme was chosen by some of our artists who regularly submit artwork,” said Arts Alive member Stephanie Burdick. “I can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with. While your fur baby interpretation might be a painting of your dog or cat, someone else’s interpretation might be some fun farm animal photos or sculptures.”
Artists may submit up to three pieces at $5 per submission. Paintings, photographs or drawings should be ready to hang using hanging wire. Sculptures or other mediums are accepted and encouraged as well.
To be included in this art show, artists should drop off all pieces at Tibbits’ Administration Office on 93 W. Chicago St. before Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.
“Fur Babies” will be displayed in the lower level art gallery at the historic Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett St. The art gallery currently features artwork by area artists who submitted pieces for “Holiday Leftovers.”
During winter, the art gallery is open during events at Tibbits and by appointment. There is no admission charge for the gallery, and visitors are encouraged to vote for Best of Show.
The gallery shows rotate approximately every eight weeks. Along with one private exhibit this summer featuring local children’s author/illustrator Patricia Polacco and the annual Kids’ Art Rocks! student art contest in the spring, other themes for the 2022 gallery shows include “Hues of Blue,” “America the Beautiful” and “Seasons of Love.”
For additional details of these exhibits or to become involved in Arts Alive, call Burdick at Tibbits at 517-278-6029, email sburdick@tibbits.org or visit the Arts Alive Facebook page at facebook.com/Arts-Alive-Coldwater.
