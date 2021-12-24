This Christmas, there is so much going on in the world today that for us to be able to say the phrase “peace on earth” would seem to be the most ridiculous thing that a person can utter.
After all, the chaos: Covid 19 and all of its problems, political tension, racial tension, inflation, biases of all sorts, smash and grab incidents/crime, and I can go on for pages….
The truth is, where we focus is what we see. It is that simple. If we choose to focus on these issues, that is all that we will see. This is why I am encouraging everyone to focus on peace — especially peace on earth. We have the power, if we so choose, to have peace on earth. If we choose peace, we will be able to have peace.
I may not be able to control all of my various circumstances in life, but I do have the ability to choose how I respond to each. I can choose to allow myself to feel angry, anxious, depressed, worried and so on and allow myself to be consumed by these emotions. Or I can choose to allow myself to find the joy, beauty, love, peace and hope in the circumstances that I am involved in.
And you might be saying to yourself, “Pastor John; you do not understand my circumstance…. I’ve lost loved ones to death. I’ve lost my job. I’ve lost my income. I am suffering from a broken relationship. I’m a victim of domestic violence. I have addictions.” And so on. These are truly powerfully negative things that do occur in each of our lives; however, the way we respond to these indicates whether we will choose to remain victims or whether we become victorious and learn to grow from these incidents, to be able to make our lives that much better by not taking things for granted, by allowing these to make us stronger, to be able to learn how to deal with these difficult situations and help others to be able to do the same and to allow ourselves to allow God to help us through these horrific times.
I choose the latter because as I have done this throughout the years that I’ve been alive. These things have helped me to not only be victorious over many of the circumstances I’ve been involved with, but they’ve helped bring peace to not only my soul but to the souls of those that I work with through my various callings.
As Joseph from the Old Testament reports to his brothers, “What you intended for evil, God is using for the good…”. This is extremely important for us to remember.
I will be boldly honest with you: sometimes it is not easy. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, commitment and practice to be able to choose peace as a response. Our nature intends for us to be vengeful, angered, selfish and even destructive with our response and tries to tell us that we can justify all of our actions because “they had it coming to them.” This is not God’s will nor should it be ours.
When we choose peace, we choose to allow ourselves to lay down these issues and pick up love, forgiveness and self-care. And as we choose peace, it spreads to those around us and will help others to choose that same peace. Our basic instincts might be saying to react negatively and that will bring us peace; however, this is not true.
In the recent Spiderman movie, “No Way Home,” Peter Parker (Spiderman) is faced with this very choice and wrestles with this very dilemma. Don’t worry; I’m not a spoiler. Go watch it and find out how it turns out.
For those of us who have lost loved ones: our loved ones wouldn’t want us to grieve and feel hurt or emotional pain from their absence. They want us to embrace the fact that not only were they in our lives but you were also in theirs. You brought them peace and love, and they remember this as they are in the presence of God Himself. As you remember that they are in the presence of God and that they have no more pain and sorrow, you can find peace, too.
Now, turning to you: have you made peace with yourself? Are you able to forgive yourself for poor choices and attitudes? Can you release your past to live in the present and to develop a better future? Allowing yourself to find and have personal peace is a special gift from God. Will you accept it or reject it? Rejecting it only causes more suffering for yourself. This isn’t the will of God, but peace of mind and peace on earth are.
In short: we will be that much more joyful if we decide to seek peace and to make peace with ourselves and others. How will you choose? I grant you peace.
