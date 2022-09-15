The kindergarten-fourth grade youth group at Pleasant View Church of Christ is getting out into the community this year. This past Sunday the youth visited the Angola Fire Department on 9/11’s 21st anniversary. “Our mission was to raise the spirits of the firefighters and bring them some joy in a day that holds so many memories for firefighters, EMS and law enforcement,” said leader Christina Minick. The youth group meets weekly at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola. The youngsters have been talking about different ways people serve in the community. “This year we are focusing on getting out of the church and in the community to meet people who serve others and show love in many different ways. This was a great place to start,” continued Minick, who serves as the church’s children’s ministry director and office manager. In the top photo, the children pose for a photo with the firefighters who were on duty Sunday. Pictured are, front, from left, Kenzie Eldridge, Kennedy Eldridge, Emalynn Butler and Hadley Boyer. In back are firefighters Jason Meek, Tyler Richmond, Minick, and firefighters Cory Glasper, Jacob Snyder and Brad Noll. In the center, a sign of appreciation is seen in the fire department located in Angola’s Public Safety Building. Below, Richmond, right, explains how some of the equipment works and what it is used fore while Meek stands off to the side listening.
